GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine T. McCollum, 82, died peacefully Monday evening, December 14, at Avenue of Macedonia Nursing Home.



Josephine was born January 23, 1938, in High House, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Floyd and Mary (Checkle) Skala.



She was a graduate of German Township High School and later attained her nursing certificate.



Josephine worked for Meridian Arms as a certified nursing assistant for 20 years until retiring.

She was a loving homemaker, who dedicated her life to her family.



She was a longtime member of St. Brendan Church and the Sunshine Choir.



In her spare time, Josephine enjoyed gardening, sewing and making crafts. She was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan.



Jospehine’s husband, Paul N. McCollum, whom she was married to for 52 wonderful years on June 3, 1967, died October 28, 2019.



She is survived by her daughter, Stacie McCollum of Garrettsville; sons, Brian K. McCollum of Brook Park and Jeffrey S. McCollum of Cornersburg; sister, Susan Ozanich of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; her twin brother, Joseph (MaryAnn) Skala of Hubbard and brother, Andrew Skala of Uniontown and three grandchildren, Timothy, Jakob and Dylan McCollum.



Josephine was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Martoncik and Pauline Skala; brother Floyd Skala and nieces, Erin McCollum and Veronica McLaughlin.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 18 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, where all are welcome.



Professional arrangements are being held by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



