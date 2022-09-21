BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Josephine T. Baker, 93, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Briarfield Place.

She was born on June 30, 1929, in Niles, a daughter of George and Ann Zajac Kral.

Josephine received her master’s degree in education from Youngstown State University and taught at Austintown schools for 30 years.

She was the vice president of the Austintown Education Association and president of the Retired Teachers Group. She was a very active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, serving as a lector, Eucharistic minister and sacristan. She also loved to travel.

Josephine married Charles M. Baker, Sr., on July 21, 1951; he preceded her in death in December 2000.

She is survived by her daughter, Jody (Ray) Napolitan of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Charles (Cathy) Baker of Ellsworth; four grandchildren, Amanda Baker of New York, New York, Dr. Sarah (Chris Calncy) Baker of Illinois, Ray (Elizabeth) Napolitan III of Fort Worth, Texas and Laura (Dan) Groff Kentucky; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Josephine was preceded in death by nine siblings.

For their kindness and patience, Josephine’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Scott Tofil, and the staff at the Inn at Ironwood, Briarfield Place and Crossroads Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the Mass, at the church.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

