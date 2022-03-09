YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine A. Zwicker, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, March 7 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side.



She was born April 25, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Anthony and Maryann (Vitullo) DePinto.



Josephine was a 1950 graduate of Rayen High School.

She was employed by Cardinal Mooney Schools and City Centre One downtown in the maintenance department and was a homemaker for many years.

Josephine who was affectionately known as “Babe” and “Dancing Grandma” was thoughtful, caring, generous, funny, and always thinking of and willing to help everyone else. She enjoyed playing bingo and slot machines, dancing, bowling, taking care of her yard and flowers, cooking, and baking her famous kolachi and pizzelles – but most of all spending time with her family and friends.



Josephine will be missed and is survived by her son, her pride and joy, Robert (Tina) Zwicker of Canfield and her two grandchildren, Bobby and Paige Zwicker, who she loved with all her heart. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, including Rosemary (Rich), Shirley and Joni, who she enjoyed visiting with so often and Anne Reese, her dear friend and loving caregiver. The family also wants to thank Jody and Jackie for their care and companionship.



Josephine was a wonderful mom, grandma and friend and was loved by so many. She was an angel in many ways, just as she loved and had so many angels around her home.



Josephine was also preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph, James and Dominic DePinto, Rose Brennan, Antoinette Yurchek, Nellie Rychlicki, Jennie Funge and Philomena (“FuFu”) Lederman.



Family and friends may call Saturday, March 12 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, where a service will follow at 10:00 a.m.



Josephine will be laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.

