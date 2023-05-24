AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Joseph William Kiraly, 85, died peacefully Monday, May 22, 2023, at Windsor House at Canfield Nursing Home.

Joseph was born May 31, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Stephan and Elizabeth Kardos Kiraly.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School and worked as a sheet metal worker for Roth Brothers until retiring in 1997. Joseph was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #33.

Joseph is survived by his wife, the former Margaret “Peg” DeLong, whom he married November 24, 1973; children, Dr. Elizabeth (John) Hamilton of McGregor, Texas, Dr. Deborah Sano of Canfield, Joseph Kiraly of Boardman, Carolyn (Steve) Kavalec of Parma Heights, Linda (Chris) Hemphill-Hill of Sante Fe, New Mexico, John (Nuria) Giba of Sentament, Spain and Tom (Maryanna) Giba of El Paso, Texas; brothers, Mike Kiraly of Lowellville and George (Dorothy) Kiraly of Boardman; 12 grandchildren, Marah McKee (Tim), Edan Hemphill, Victoria Hemphill, Jennifer Giba, Julia Giba, Michael Giba, Jacob Kavalec, Alex Kavalec, Vivian Kiraly, Lillian Kiraly, Marley Hamilton and Leila Hamilton and one great-grandchild, Hayden McMillan.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Giba; sister, Julia Taylor; brothers, Steve and John Kiraly and son-in-law, Tony Sano.

Family and friends may call 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Kiraly, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.