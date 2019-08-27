Joseph S. Illencik, Sr., Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Dominic Church, in Youngstown, for Mr. Joseph S. Illencik, Sr., 85, who died Sunday evening, August 25 at Continuing Health Care of Boardman.

Joe was born June 9, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Anna (Murphy) Illencik.

He was a 1952 graduate of Woodrow Wilson and served in the U.S. Army.

Joe was a truck driver for Anderson Delivery for 30 years and than went to work for Nannicola, Inc., as a warehouse manager for over 25 years.

He was a member of the church, the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society, receiving the Gail of the Year Award in 2003 and also served on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. He was an avid sports fan.

Joe married the former, Lorine “Ginger” Cox on April 17, 1963 and she died January 11, 2013.

He leaves two daughters, Cathy (John) Hughes and Cindy Illencik of Poland; one son, Joe (Sue) Illencik of Boardman; four grandchildren, Melissa and John Hughes and Joe and Lauren Illencik; great-granddaughter, Natalie Hughes; one sister, Marie (Tom) Hughes of Elyria and his brother, Tom Illencik of Mineral Ridge.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorine and his sister, Bernice Grybos.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 29 from 400 – 5:45 p.m. at St. Dominic’s, 77 East Lucius Avenue in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Dominican Fathers in Joe’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



