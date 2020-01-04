Joseph Rocco Palermo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Rocco Palermo, 72, passed away Friday morning, January 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center Boardman.

He was born on November 26, 1947 in Youngstown, the son of the late Rocco and Margaret (Nicola) Palermo.

Joe was a 1965 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Joe retired in 2003 after 33 years with GM as an International Union Official. He was a member of the UAW 1112.

Joe loved watching college football and the Browns, but most of all he was an avid Buckeyes fan. His greatest love was for his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren, who adored him.

Joe is survived by his wife, Victoria Palermo, whom he married November 29, 1992; two daughters, Nicolle (Jim) Pascarella of Youngstown and Joey (Matt) Annichine of Boardman; four grandchildren, Rocco and Gia Pascarella and Joseph and Mattie Annichine; a sister, Karen (Vernon) Lastic of Liberty and a brother, Gary (Michelle) Palermo of Canfield.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Joe’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis in Boardman for all of their care over the years and also Dr. Bovino and the staff at the St. Elizabeth Boardman ER.

