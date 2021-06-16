Joseph Ridel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Ridel, 78, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Windsor House at Omni Manor.

He was born October 24, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of Norman Joseph and Dorothy (Pape) Ridel.

Joseph was a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked at Roth Bros. with the Local 71 Union for 25 years. In his younger years, Joseph worked for Search and Rescue as a scuba diver in the United States Coast Guard.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, June 18, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral.

