BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Richard Kukura was called to his eternal rest on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at his home in Boardman.

Born November 5, 1935, in Youngstown, Joseph was the son of Joseph and Cecilia Hudak Kukura.

A graduate of East High School, Joseph pursued engineering at Youngstown State University.

He had a successful career working over 50 years in the engineering field.

Joseph was also a sergeant in the U.S. Army and spent the majority of his active duty at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Joseph’s greatest joy came from being a husband, father and grandfather. He relished playing cards with his grandchildren and building meticulous car garages and doll houses for their enjoyment. Joseph was also a car enthusiast and in the 1970s, he restored a 1932 Ford to pristine condition. This car was beloved by neighborhood children who delighted in joining Joseph for a drive around the block. His daughter, Cindy, also fondly recalls Joseph teaching her to drive in this car. Joseph’s affinity for cars is also seen in his collection of vintage car magazines and hundreds of model cars which he spent countless hours collecting, remodeling and restoring.

Joseph was an exceptional man, who exuded patience and was full of wisdom and insight. His grandchildren often enjoyed listening to Joseph tell stories of his adventures from adolescence, always accompanied by his infectious laugh.

As pragmatic and sensible as Joseph was, he was even more kindhearted and compassionate. He was exceedingly generous, and his steady presence was a comfort to many. Joseph also took great pride in maintaining his home, and his organizational and collecting skills are unmatched, as well as his ability to repair any and all items.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Cecilia (Hudak) Kukura, ,and his brother, Richard (Rhoda) (Carolyn) Kukura.

Joseph married his wife, Mary Lou Fisher, on April 22, 1961 and they shared 62 devoted years together. Along with his wife, Joseph leaves to celebrate his life his daughters, Cindy (Dan) Wilson and Susan (Michael) Ellis and his grandchildren, Ashley (Kevin) Zuschlang, Danny (Stephanie) Wilson, Michael Ellis, Jr. and Samantha Ellis. Joseph was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Liliana, Annabella, Ryleigh, Jackson and Anthony Zuschlang and Hendrix Wilson.

Friends and family may call from 5:30 – 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Higgins -Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Msgr. John Zuraw.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph memory to the Martha’s Cupboard c/o St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

