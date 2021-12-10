POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Strines, 77, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Hospital, Youngstown.

Joseph was born March 25, 1944, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Zack) Strines.

He graduated in 1962 from Ursuline High School and received his bachelor’s degree from YSU.

Joseph had been a regional manager for Hallmark and then became the owner of two Hallmark Stores.

He enjoyed listening to all types of music, watching sports (the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State were his favorite teams), playing golf, cooking, canning and mushroom picking. Joseph also loved fishing especially in Canada and Lake Erie.

Joseph is survived by his wife, the former Lois J. Stemler, whom he married May 17, 1998; his three children, Barbara (Michael) Matronia, Joseph G.(Helen) Strines and Theresa Strines; his sister, Jo-ann Strines; his nieces, Kelly Rice and Sherri Perdue; his nephew, Myron Tama; his four stepchildren, Scott (Linda) Rodenbeck, Brian (Jan) Rodenbeck, Jill (Ben) Hannan and Todd (Sarah) Rodenbeck and a loving “Grandpa Joe” to 19 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Alan Strines and his sister, Dorothy Tama.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

