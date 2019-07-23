Joseph M. Halas, Austintown, Ohio -Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Halas, 60, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Joseph was born November 5, 1958, in Youngstown, the son of Michael H. and Lucille (Lance) Halas, Sr.

He was a 1978 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Jospeh worked as a glazier for the Painter’s District Council 6 for 37 years and later as the business agent for I.U.P.A.T. Ohio Union, retiring in 2015.

He was a member of the Eagles of Austintown and the VFW Post 4237 and was the Vice Chair for the Mahoning County Precinct Committeeman for the Democratic Party.

Joseph is survived by two daughters, Dana Halas of Canfield and Jessica Halas of Austintown; sisters, Maureen Halas Ryan of Columbus, Beverly DeVito of Austintown and Kathy Halas of Missouri and brother, Mike (Sally) Halas, Jr. of Lexington, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Michael.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 24 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006 or to the VFW Post 4237.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.