POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Downey, 73, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital.

Joseph was born on November 8, 1948, in Clifton Forge, Virginia, the son of Joseph and Nella Purkey Downey.

He was an account manager for Kraft Foods.

Joseph was very passionate about soccer. He helped start the Poland Youth Soccer Association and he coached at Poland High School. He was a registered FIFA referee and taught at the local Mahoning Valley Referee Association. He was an avid golfer and ran the Invitational Golf League at Reserve Run Golf Course.

Joe’s combination of kindness and sense of humor made him one of a kind. Anyone who knew Joe only had good things to say about him. He had such a positive impact on many lives and will forever be missed.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Jackie Bushman Downey, whom he married on June 21, 1969; daughter, Jenger (Jeff) Schmersal; son, Jason (Rachel) Downey and two grandsons, Max Schmersal and Simon Downey.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, David Downey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

“There is love in holding, and there is love in letting go.”

