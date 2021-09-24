Joseph J. Pitko, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Pitko, 90, passed away Wednesday evening, September 22, 2021, at Masternick Memorial, with his family by his side.

He was born May 22, 1931, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Sue Valo Pitko. ]

Joe was a 1949 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He served his country in the Air Force.

Joe retired in 1990, after 38 years as a lineman for Ohio Edison.

He started his own polka band, The Joe Pitko Orchestra, where he played the upright bass and the accordion.

Joe was a member of the SNPJ and was on its financial committee.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Sports fan and even attended the Immaculate Reception game in 1972. Joe also enjoyed traveling with his family every year to Wasaga Beach in Canada and Bethany Beach, Delaware.

Joe is survived by his wife, Loretta A. Kellish Pitko, whom he married September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary; three children, Joseph (Karen) Pitko of North Lima, Susan (Michael) Madsen of Poland and Thomas (Mary) Pitko of Austintown; five grandchildren, Andrew, Thomas, Sarah, Joseph Pitko and Michael Madsen, Jr.; two brothers, George (Dee) Pitko of Poland and David (Bonnie) Pitko of Youngstown and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Gladys (Andy) Stahara and a brother, Bill Pitko.

Family and friends may call Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church. The family has requested that all in attendance are required to wear masks.

The Pitko family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Art Duran, Dr. John Chiaro and all the staff at Masternick Memorial for all of their care and compassion.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 26, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.