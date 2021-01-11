Joseph J. O’Loughlin, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. O’Loughlin, 67, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born March 19, 1953, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Norman and Rilla Mae Allsopp O’Loughlin.

A lifelong Austintown resident, Joseph was a 1971 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He served as an Austintown police officer from 1988 to 2009.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Joseph’s greatest joys were building model trains, gardening and spending time with his dogs, Sammie and Lexi.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Lois (Kelly) O’Loughlin, whom he married in November 1984; three children, Ryan, David and Katie O’Loughlin, of Austintown; his sister, Rilla Mae (Kenneth) Banner of Girard; two nephews, Joseph (Christa) Banner and Will (Suzie) Banner; a niece, Lisa (Matt) Good and his dear cousin, Patricia McFall.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Joseph’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and ICU nurses at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Calling hours will be held a half hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and appreciates your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Joseph.

