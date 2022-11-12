POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Ficorilli, 75, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Joseph was born January 5, 1947, in Sulmona, Italy, the son of Antonio and Maria Vitucci Ficorilli. He immigrated with his family to the area in 1959 at the age of 12.

Joseph graduated from South High School and enlisted in the United States Army soon after graduation.

After returning from war in Vietnam, he worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube. He later would work and retire from Parker Hannifan.

In his retirement years, he joined his wife working at the family restaurant, LaRocca’s Pizza & Pasta. Arriving hours before opening each day, he quickly became known for his homemade bread, meatballs and pastas.

When he wasn’t cooking at the restaurant, he could be found making wine, gardening or cooking for his family. Above all, Joseph loved being with his family the most, who will certainly miss him.

Joseph is survived by his wife, the former Anna LaRocca, whom he married December 20, 1968; daughter, Joanna (Dino) Zisis of Los Angeles, California; son, Anthony (Lori) Ficorilli of Wheaton, Illinois; sister, Gabriella (Kris Jones) Caprose of Youngstown; brother, Bob (Lori) Ficorilli of Poland and their children, Gina (Kevin) Mills and Jamie Ficorilli; five grandchildren, Alexander, Joey, Sophia, Olivia and Rocco and his close nephew and friend, Tony LaRocca, as well as many other special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Remo Ficorilli.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Florence Cappuccio for her support, love and compassionate care given to Joseph and his family this year and to the staff at LaRocca’s for their countless hours of hard work over the last several months.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to Veterans Outreach, 7 Belgrade Avenue Youngstown, OH 44505, in Joseph’s honor.

