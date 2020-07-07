Joseph David Bianco, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, Asleep in Jesus. Joseph David Bianco, 84, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, July 1, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Health Center.



He was born November 11, 1935 in Harvey, West Virginia, a son of the late Joseph Luis and Elsie M. (Muncy) Bianco.



Dave was a chief train dispatcher for Conrail for 42 1/2 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a dedicated and active member of Old North Church and volunteered his time in their food ministry and the library.

Dave enjoyed RV adventures and traveled across the U.S. He also had a great interest in genealogy and stayed in close contact with all his family.



Dave is survived by his wife, Evelyn “Peggy” Stover, whom he married August 16, 1954; a daughter, Deborah (Thomas) Bianco-Ankrom of Canfield; a son, Joseph David (JoAnn) Bianco of Canfield; two grandchildren, JoVanna (Patrick) Bianco-Wilson and David (Briana) Bianco; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Hunter Wilson, Patrick Harrison Wilson and Gwendolyn Jo Bianco; two sisters, Myrtle Hatcher of Columbus, Ohio and Mary L. Wooten of North Carolina and many nieces and nephews



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Aileen Parsley Hall.



Private family graveside services were held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers material tributes may take the form of donations to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph David Bianco, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 8, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.