CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Bednar, 90, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Joe was born May 25, 1933, in Campbell, to Anna Biros Bednar and Steven Bednar.

He lived in Canfield for 48 years before moving to Carmel, Indiana four years ago, to be closer to his daughter and her family.

He graduated from Campbell High School in 1951.

He worked most of his career for American Pattern in Campbell.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memory, his daughter, Christine and son-in-law, Anthony Gioia; his two grandsons, Zachary and Connor Gioia and his sister, Mary Bednar, who all reside in Carmel, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Alveretta Cerofolini Bednar, whom he married August 26, 1967 and who left this world unexpectedly in August 2017.

While in Canfield, he was a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Canfield, AARP No. 3104 and GCU-District 15.

Joe loved working outside in the yard, as well as doing woodworking projects and would make furniture and other woodworking items for their home, family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Charles Parish in Boardman. The family will receive friends 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. prior to Mass.

He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown and will once again be reunited with his wife for all eternity.

“Almighty God, in your mercy turn the darkness of death into the dawn of new life and the sorrow of parting into the joy of heaven. Amen.”

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

