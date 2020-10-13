Joseph Alexander Balog, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Alexander Balog, 81, died Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Joseph was born July 25, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Mary Alberta Aderhold Balog.

He was a graduate of Wilson High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Joseph had a rich career in fashion merchandising and retail. He climbed the corporate ladder up to and including Vice President of Macy’s Midwest. Later, alongside his wife, Joseph owned and operated three Petland Stores in the Kansas area.

Joseph’s health was always very important to him. He was a true yoga enthusiast and made many friends doing so.

Joseph’s wife, the former Carole Roberts, whom he married May 28, 1960, died March 30, 2016.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Gayle (Jeff) Irwin of Houston, Texas; son, Todd Balog of Shawnee, Kansas; grandchild, Jamie Irwin-Smith; sisters, Jean Searles and Cathy West; half-brothers, Alan Clemmons and John Clemmons and stepsister, Betty Lou Rush.

He also was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Alexander Balog, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: