Joseph Albert Sternagel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Albert Sternagel, 74, passed away peascefully Monday, August 17, 2020 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.



He was born May 29, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of the late George and Wanda (Mack) Sternagel.



Joseph was a 1964 graduate of Chaney High School.

He enjoyed watching and cheering for the Buckeyes, Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. Joseph also enjoyed reading, especially history books. He will be remembered as a kind man who would give the shirt off his back to help someone.



Joseph is survived by his brother, Richard (Janet) Sternagel of Canfield and many cousins, especially Janet and John Sternagel and their children, Megan and Johnny of Tionesta, Pennsylvania.



Joseph was also preceded in death by George Sternagel (father), Wanda Sternagel (mother).



Family and friends may call Friday, August 21 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Briarfield at Ashley Place for their Resident Activities, 5291 Ashley Circle, Austintown, OH 44515.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

