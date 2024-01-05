AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Santangelo, 92, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at his home.

He was born on February 21, 1931, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to the late Camillo and Elvira Perotti Santangelo.

Joseph’s educational journey began at St. Michael’s High School in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He then pursued higher education at Youngstown College where he played football with great enthusiasm, while earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. His thirst for knowledge did not end there; he went on to receive a master’s degree from Westminster College.

Joseph’s passion for education led him to a fulfilling career as a teacher for Youngstown City Schools. He began his teaching journey at Jackson-Milton High School and then spent eight years at East High School, however, it was during his remarkable 27-year tenure at Volney Rogers that he truly made his mark. Joseph taught both Math and Science and served as the head football coach of the school. He inspired countless students with his dedication and commitment.

Outside of work and education, Joseph had various hobbies and interests that brought him joy throughout his life. He enjoyed model trains and cars and dedicated himself to carpentry work with skillful hands. In addition to this craftsmanship, he was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and passionately rooted for Ohio State University.



One of Joseph’s proudest accomplishments was being an alumni of Youngstown State University (YSU). He held a special place in his heart for YSU and cherished watching the Penguins games. It was a source of immense pride for him to have been associated with such an esteemed institution.



Joseph was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Battaglia Santangelo, whom he married on October 22, 1955 and who passed away on September 18, 2016. They enjoyed nearly 61 years together and numerous trips and cruises. He also mourned the loss of two sisters, Eva Hoffman and Dolly Santangelo, as well as two brothers, Frank and Nick Santangelo.

Joseph’s legacy lives on through his surviving family members and friends who were deeply touched by his presence in their lives. He is survived by his daughter, Antonia “Toni” (David Crans) Santangelo of Canfield and his son, Vincent (Christine) Santangelo of Canfield. He was a truly adored grandfather to five grandchildren, Andrew and Alexandria Crans, as well as Carissa, Craig and Kelsey Santangelo.



Services to honor Joseph’s life will be held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel located at 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive in Canfield on Sunday, January 7 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Another visitation will take place on Monday, January 8 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church situated at 915 Cornell Street in Youngstown from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. John Jerek officiating.

