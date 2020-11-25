Joseph A. Pompeo, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Pompeo, 83, passed away Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at Hospice House.

He was born May 17, 1937 in Pacentro, in the province of L’Aquila in Abruzzo, Italy, a son of the late Alberto Pompeo and Bambina Centofanti.

Joseph came to this area in 1951. He retired in 1990 as a billet roller for Youngstown Sheet and Tube/LTV after 28 years. He also worked for Pompeo Paving Blacktop for 15 years.

Joseph was a member of the Youngstown Metro Umpire Association for 50 years, the OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) for 50 years, past president and vice president of the Pacentrano Club and a member for more than 50 years and a member of the Youngstown Morra League for almost 50 years. He was also active in bocce leagues at Pacentrano Club, Arco Club, MVR and St. Anthony’s Society.

He was a member of Holy Family Church, where he served as an usher.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Anna A. Vaccariello Pompeo, whom he married June 14, 1958; two daughters, Gina (Donald) Kossick of Troy, Michigan and Julie (Neal) Bell of Winter Spring, Florida; two sons, Albert (Darlene) Pompeo of Poland and Joseph (Lisa) Pompeo, Jr. of Poland; nine grandchildren, Nicholas (Alexandra) Kossick, Maria Kossick, Taylor Snipes, Ava Bell, Anna (Andrew) Reed, Sara Pompeo, Michael Pompeo, Mark Pompeo and Stella Pompeo; great-grandchildren, twins, Arianna and Anderson Reed; stepbrother, Dominic Bevilacqua and a stepsister, JoAnn (Ron) Hannis.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, JoAnn Pompeo; sister, Gemma (Joseph) Pompeo; brother, Pasquale Pompeo; stepsister-in-law, Anne Marie Bevilacqua and a stepbrother, Daniel (Delores) Bevilacqua.

The Pompeo family would like give a special thanks to the staff at Hospice House for all of the care and compassion given to Joseph.

Due to the COVID-19 concerns, private family services were held.

A memorial Mass at Holy Family Church will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph A Pompeo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.