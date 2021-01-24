Joseph A. Kalasky, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Kalasky, Jr., 67 passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Hospice House.

He was born September 24, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph A. and Helen (Olenick) Kalasky, Sr.

Joe earned an Associates Degree in criminal justice from YSU.

He retired after 39 years from Northside Hospital, where he worked in housekeeping.

He had a passion for football, whether it was watching or coaching and he was a die hard Steelers fan. Joe’s favorite meal was Chinese Food.

His wife, Sherree M. (Luscre) Kalasky, whom he married December 10, 1977, passed away July 14, 2015.

Joe is survived by his sons, Jason J. (Jennifer) Kalasky of Boardman and Anthony F. (Cara) Winterburn of Austintown; a daughter, Kimberly Kalasky of Youngstown; nine grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a sister, Carol Kalasky of Poland and a brother, Karl Kalasky of Canfield.

Family and friends may call Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph A. Kalasky, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.