Johnnie Faye Huber, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Faye Huber, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, March 3, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born December 19, 1933 in Ellijay, Georgia to the late John and Vesta (Miller) Pence.

Johnnie graduated from Springfield High School, where she was very active in the drama club and held the leading role in her senior play.

She dedicated her life to raising her children and grandkids and the “Thurber Lane Gang”. She loved doing her crafting, antiquing, spending time with her family at Huber’s Milton Hilton and traveling with husband all over to many beautiful places.

Johnnie leaves to cherish her memory and life, her husband of 65 years, Kenneth E. Huber, whom she married May 16, 1955; two daughters, Linda (Jim) Simkins of Austintown and Becky (Ray) Zebosky of Austintown; a son, James (Vicky) Huber of Niles; 11 grandchildren, Nicolette (Frank) Giordano, Kelly (Matthew) Romane, James (Stacy) Simkins, Michael Simkins, Kenneth (Jiaxi) Huber, Matthew Huber, Gabriella Huber, Madison Huber, Raymond Zebosky, Ryan Zebosky and Ross Zebosky and ten great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth E. Huber; two sisters, Nila Mae Portis and Dolores Dexter and a brother, James Pence.

Family and friends may call Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm.

The Huber’s family would like to give a special thanks to Monica and Beth with Compassionate Care Hospice for all of their wonderful care.

In lieu flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Suite 103, Akron, OH 44333.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Johnnie Faye Huber, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.