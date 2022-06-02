NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnene Marie DeMarco, 60, passed away May 29, 2022 at UH Portage Hospital.



She was born March 9, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of John L. and Eileen T. (Mayoras) DeMarco.



Johnene was a 1980 graduate of Western Reserve High School.

She was a master of all trades and was a natural born artist with a free spirit. She was a wonderful mother and amazing cook with a passion for life.



Johnene is survived by her mother, Eileen DeMarco of North Jackson; two daughters, Alycia DeMarco of North Jackson and Crystalin (Eric) Whitehouse of Boardman; a brother, John DeMarco of North Jackson; and three grandchildren, Estarianna, Westley and Lunadea.



Johnene was preceded in death by her father, John DeMarco.



Family and friends may call Monday, June 6,2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to https://gofund.me/ef875a64, to assist the family during this time.



