John Wayne Marks, III, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Wayne Marks, III, age 23, died at home on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



Johnny was born in Alliance on June 21, 1998, the son of John Wayne Marks, Jr. and Shree Denniston Marks.



He attended Education Alternatives School. Johnny loved wolves, all animals, and cars. He thought highly of the police.



Johnny leaves his dad, John (Brittany) Marks. Jr.; his mom, Shree (Patrick Westfall, Jr.) Marks; sisters, Kaitlin Underwood, Jesslyn Marks, Alley Marks and Mariah Marks; brothers, Collin Underwood and Gavin Marks; grandparents, Linda and Moody Denniston and Sue Marks; step-grandparents, Mary and Pat Westfall; uncle, Michael Denniston; aunt, Trina (Toni) Trolio; aunt, Tammy Marks Ibberson; uncle, Brian Marks; step-aunt, Lacey Westfall; step-uncle, Eric Westfall and many cousins.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family.



Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14,2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Salem Chapel, 1858 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m.



Condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

