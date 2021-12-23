GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomas Andrews III, 66, passed away unexpectedly this December at home.

John was born June 15, 1955, in Massillon, the son of the late Jean Reardon Andrews and late John Thomas Andrews, Jr.

He was a graduate of St. Rose and Girard High School and attended both Ohio State and Youngstown State.

John was kind and selfless, always going out of his way to help anyone who needed it. A mechanical engineer by trade, he was fascinated by vintage cars, airplanes and radios. He had a great love of history and was happiest reading the newspaper and spending time with family.

John is survived by his siblings, Lucy Andrews-Mann (nieces Caitlin Nemia (Francis Nemia) and Erin Mann), Matthew Andrews (Jacqueline French), and Susan Andrews (Andrea Tabor) and loving aunts, many cousins and friends.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John’s home parish, St. Rose Church, 48 Main St. Girard, OH 44420.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

John will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hope Lodge in Cleveland.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John, please visit our floral store.