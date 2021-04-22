John Silver, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN – John Silver, 68, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at Omni Manor Healthcare Center.

He was born April 28, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of the late Albert and Helen Geras Silver, Sr.

John worked in construction with home improvements for his brothers. When he wasn’t working, he took great care of his parents before their passing.

John was also an avid Steelers fan.

John is survived by his two brothers, Kevin (Georgia) Silver of Youngstown and Albert Silver, Jr. of Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was also preceded in death by sister, Shirley Moyer and two brothers, Frank Silver, Sr. and Ronald Silver.

There will be no services.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

