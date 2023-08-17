LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Shramo, 89, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Humility House in Youngstown.

He was born on November 11, 1933, in Youngstown, a son of the late Harry and Ann Meleg Shramo.

John was a proud graduate of Campbell Memorial High School in 1951. His time spent there provided him with a solid foundation for the successes that were to come.

He had a fulfilling career spanning several decades. He worked for Calex Corp in Campbell for 17 years before joining GM Lordstown, where he dedicated 30 years of his life. John’s commitment and dedication to his work were admirable qualities that earned him respect from his colleagues and peers.

Aside from a successful career, John enjoyed many hobbies and interests that brought him joy and fulfillment throughout his life. He had a passion for fishing and hunting, skills that he honed over the years. John was also an active member of the Brownlee Woods Rod and Gun Club for an impressive 50 years. In addition to these outdoor pursuits, he found immense pleasure in crafting alongside his wife.

John also was a lifelong member of The First Baptist Church of Campbell (Christ Community Church).

John’s dedication to his family was unwavering. He was deeply committed to his late wife, Carolyne Pusser Shramo, whom he married on June 4, 1955. Her passing on February 6, 2020 left a profound void in John’s heart.

He is survived by his loving son, Andy Shramo of Lake Milton; daughter, Christine (David) Tucker of Lake Orion, MI. John’s legacy lives on through his four cherished grandchildren, Nicole (Daniel) Friedberg; Evan (Hilary) Tucker; Brianna Tucker; and Michaela Tucker. The joyous laughter of two great-grandchildren, Henry and Bernie Friedberg. John also leaves behind his four beloved sisters: Shirley Smith of Naples, Florida; Harriett Shramo of Campbell; Joyce Pezzone of Poland; and Doreen Grachanin of Campbell.

John was also preceded in death by two sons, Tim and John Shramo.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Monday August 21, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, 44512.

