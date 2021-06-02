John Sesonsky, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Sesonsky, 69, passed away at home Monday, May 31, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

John was born January 30, 1952, in Youngstown to John and Elva Becella Sesonsky.

John graduated from Chaney High School in 1970 and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Youngstown State University in 1974.

After graduating, John began teaching at Newton Falls Junior High, where he taught for 32 passionate years. During this time, John spent many years coaching football and basketball for Newton Falls Junior High and High School teams. He also spent a year coaching freshman basketball at Poland Seminary High School.

John not only had a passion for cooking but also for creating his own recipes. He combined his passion for cooking and teaching, as students at Newton Falls Schools would line up outside his classroom to get a highly coveted pepperoni roll.

After retiring from the Newton Falls School System, John began working at Youngstown State University in the catering department. He spent 15 years at Youngstown State, where he continued to see many of his former students and brought great joy to a variety of sporting teams, as he would often serve their pregame meals.

John married the love of his life, Christine Hildack, on June 22, 1991. He found great joy in being a wonderful father and husband. Their two greatest joys came into their lives when first Zachary was born on May 18, 1993 and their second greatest joy, Nicholas was born April 27, 1995. He always took pleasure in attending school programs and especially sporting events that his children participated in.

He will always be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help out anyone. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his wife, Christine; his two sons, Zachary Sesonsky of Cincinnati and Nicholas Sesonsky of Poland and his brother, Robert Sesonsky of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 and 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Prayers will begin 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5191 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

