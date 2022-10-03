CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John S. “Jack” Saunders, Jr., 86, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Greenbriar Quality Care of Boardman.



He was born April 3, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Urich Saunders, Sr.



Jack graduated from Boardman High School in 1954 and attended YSU before going into the Air Force Reserve.

He was a member of St. Michael Parish in Canfield.

He was employed by Republic Steel, in the engineering department, for many years. After retirement, Jack was known as the “Dirt Man,” owning his own top soil company, Saunders & Sons Topsoil.

In his spare time, he was very active in the Rotary Club of Canfield, where he served as president, in 2002. Jack also organized the fundraising for Youngstown Gymnastics competitive team and First Night Canfield. He was executive officer of the United States Power Squadron in advance piloting and most recently, an executive officer of the Mosquito Power Squadron. Jack was also a founding member of the Young Air Partners at the Youngstown Airport.



John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolores VanKirk Saunders, whom he married February 27, 1960; three sons, John S. Saunders III, Melvan (Connie) Saunders and Timothy Saunders, all of Columbiana; five grandchildren, Earl, Tommy, Brandon, Kaleigh and Stephanie; two great-grandchildren, Julius and Natalie; a sister, Sandra Jones of Florida and three brothers, Earl (Pattie) Saunders, Terry (Karen) Saunders and Neil Saunders, all of Florida. John also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joe (Bernadette) Saunders.



Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



Prayers will be held 9:15 a.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Michael Church, Canfield.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Rotary Club of Canfield, P.O. Box 11, Canfield, OH 44406



To plant a tree in memory of John S. “Jack” Saunders, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.