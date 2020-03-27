John Robert “Bob” Thompson, Jr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Robert “Bob” Thompson, Jr., 74, died Tuesday morning, March 24 at Hospice House.

John Robert was born January 16, 1946 in North Royalton, the son of John Robert and Isabelle Catherine Klein Thompson.

He worked maintenance at St. Dominic Church for 29 years before retiring. He was a member of St. Dominic Church and later attended Holy Family Church.

Bob loved cleaning, solving puzzles, watching old movies, especially John Wayne films, eating veggie pizza and the company of children and animals.

He is survived by a sister, Jeannine (William) Bell of Poland; a brother, Jim (Marleen) Thompson of Poland; a sister of Columbiana and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Eyermann.

Bob’s family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the professional care provided by Dr. Robert Spratt, Dr. Donald Tamulonis and the staff at Marinelli Manor, the Purple Cat and Hospice of the Valley; your care was exceptional.

Family services were held today at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Msgr. William Connell.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to I.S.L.E., 12 S. Phelps Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

