CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Ray, Sr., 84, passed away Sunday morning, April 23, 2023 at Austintown Healthcare Center.

He was born May 11, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of the late Harold T. and Dorothy Hunt Ray.

John was a graduate of South High School.

He was a cement finisher and a 50 year member of Local 179.

He enjoyed volunteering his time at Angels for Animals. John was also a member of East Ohio Conservation Club, Greenford Ruritan Club and the Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown.

John is survived by his wife, Judy Elmes Ray, whom he married July 16, 1960; a son J.R. (Verna) Ray, Jr.; grandsons, John (Rachael) Ray III and Michael (Kate) Ray and great-grandchildren, Rae Lynn and John Ray IV and Colt.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.