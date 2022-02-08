POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Richard Chiaro, Sr., 78, died peacefully Friday, February 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimers Center surrounded by his family.



John was born June 7, 1943, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Guy Chiaro and Catherine Colucci Chiaro Cracraft.



He was raised in Hillsville, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Mohawk High School.

John enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduation, where he proudly served his country for four years.



John worked as a foreman at Sheet and Tube and LTV Steel for 38 years until retiring.



He was a longtime member of Holy Family Church. John was proud of his Italian heritage and his Catholic faith was always very important to him.

John was a first generation Italian American. John was proud of his military service and served in the United States Air Force.



John enjoyed spending winters in Naples, Florida with his high school sweetheart (wife) Nancy. John was a life-long New York Yankees fan and later in his life a fan of the Black and Gold. John worked hard to ensure the value of a good education for each of his children. He loved to take his children and grandchildren fishing, enjoyed their sporting events, took them to amusement parks and instilled the value of family by taking his children on annual family vacations. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.



John is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Dutko, whom he married April 15, 1963; daughter, Kristine (Richard) Hodge of Delaware, Ohio; sons, John (Gina) Chiaro, Jr. of New Springfield and Stephen (Michelle) Chiaro of Vienna; stepsister, Dorothy (Paul) Hawkins of Poland; stepbrother, Russell (Violet) Cracraft of Bessemer; sisters-in-law, Anita Chiaro of New Middletown and Sherry (Linwood) Petteway of Indian Trail, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Justin (Kayla) Waldern, Marissa Chiaro, Tony Chiaro, Santino Chiaro, Alexis Hodge, Shaina (Joe) Shardy, Sean Crislip and Joel (Amanda) Hodge and seven great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Naaman “Buck” Cracraft; brother, Patsy Chiaro; stepbrothers, Donald and Gene Cracraft and stepsister, Rachel Shuluga.



Family and friends may call Friday, February 11 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Prayers will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church.



He will be laid to rest at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 West Garfield, Columbiana, OH 44408 or to The Rich Center for Autism, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555.



Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John, please visit our floral store.