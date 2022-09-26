YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Pence, 56, passed away Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer.



John was born May 10, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Rudolph “Skip” and Beverly Pence.



John graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1984.





John was an avid Cleveland sports fan and would scream at the TV, “Go Browns.” He enjoyed working in the yard, growing a beautiful garden and spending time with family. His family will miss his unorthodox way of loving them every single day. John’s greatest joy was being a papa.



John is survived by his wife, Tina Alli Pence, whom he married Aug. 30, 1997; his mother, Beverly Pence of Austintown; his children, Johnny Pence, Nicholas Pence (Samantha Stenger) and Ally Pence, all of Austintown; his grandchildren, Gracie and Nicholas Pence, who lit up his life; his siblings, Jackie Pence of Austintown, Mark (Jony) Pence of Toledo, Mike (Sheila) Pence of Berlin Center, Robert Pence of Austintown, Eddy (Anne) Pence of Austintown and David Pence of Austintown and a sister-in-law, Laurie Alli of Norfolk, Virginia.



He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Lisa Grimm Pence.



Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austinown Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m.



John’s family would like to thank Dr. Rusty Morrison and Hospice of the Valley for all of their care and compassion given.



In honor of John’s love for Ohio State and Browns football, his family in requesting everyone in attendance to wear either team’s attire.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Pence, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.