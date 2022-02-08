AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Paul McAndrew, “JP Jam The DJ”, passed away Wednesday, February 2. He was 69.



He was born November 14, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late John T. and Elizabeth Angelo McAndrew.



John was a 1972 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He was employed at Sear, Kaufmans and Inner Circle Pizza in Canfield prior to retiring.

John’s passion was for music. He spent 20 years entertaining people at Immaculate Heart of Mary Festival, weddings, anniversaries and many local bars. He graciously volunteered several years as the DJ for Relay for Life in Austintown. He also loved rock music and started the Classic Rock Social Club. He enjoyed going to live concerts and supporting many local artists.



John is survived by two sisters, Karen (Brian) Biggs of Austintown and Linda Droege of Columbus and two brothers, Tony McAndrew of California and Bill (Ida) McAndrew of Columbus. He has three nieces, Nina Taneyhill of Columbus, Sarah McAndrew of California and Jennie McAndrew of Columbus and a nephew, Jesse McAndrew of Columbus.



He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Droege.



Family and friends may call Wednesday, February 16 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where a service will follow at 6:00 p.m.







