John Paul Hulburt, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 29, 2020, John Paul Hulburt, Jr., the most loving son, brother and uncle we could ask for, passed away suddenly in his home, at the age of 47.

Johnny was born on April 19, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Johnny was a graduate of Fitch High School and MCJVS class of 1991.

Johnny was an excellent carpenter/cabinet maker. He took pride in the work he did at Ace Lumber, where he was employed for over 20 years.

In Johnny’s free time, his life long love was fishing. Johnny’s kindness, laughter and generous soul will forever be in our hearts.

Johnny is survived in death by his father, John P. Hulburt; his mother, Kathryn (Robin) Parks; his brother, Paul (Michele Bertolini) Hulburt; his sister, Cynthia (Tim Enyeart) Hulburt; his nieces, Peyton Hulburt, Zoe Roch and nephew, Nolan Semchee.

In respect to Johnny’s wishes, a private celebration of his life will be announced in the future.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

