POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Bodnark, 89, died peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022, at his home.

He was born on September 12, 1932, in Struthers, a son of John and Louise Burris Bodnark.

John was a graduate of Struthers High School and a United States Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War.

He worked as a foreman supervisor at LTV Steel.

John was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was an usher at Holy Family Church.

He was a handyman who enjoyed projects and tinkering.

John is survived by his wife, Loretta Chiurazzi, whom he married on September 16, 1967; daughter, Lisa Baker of Mansfield; four sons, John P., Jr. (Maryann) of Austintown, Jeff (Kelly) of Jefferson, Anthony (Jennifer) of Aldie, Virginia and Jerry of Poland; sister, Carol Sapienza of Greenville, Pennsylvania and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by seven sisters; one brother and his first wife, Ruth Perone.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

John’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Arthur Duran and Akeso Hospice for their care and kindness.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

