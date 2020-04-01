John M. French, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. French, 69, died suddenly Saturday, March 28, of an apparent heart attack at his home.

John was born July 23, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth and Mary Pelini French.

John was a graduate of Ursuline High School and received a bachelor of arts degree from Youngstown State University.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

John worked as a supervisor at the General Motors Lordstown Plant before retiring.

He was an active member of St. Patrick Church in Youngstown, where he served as an usher, Eucharistic minister and as a volunteer for the church’s legendary spaghetti dinners.

Most of all, he especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and attending their sporting events.

John is survived by a daughter, Carrie (Brian) Sarkis of Columbus; two sons, John (Jackie) French and Michael French of Canfield; two sisters, Margaret Mary (Steve) Dunder of Boardman and Patty (Herbie) Weikes of Naples, Florida; two brothers, Joe (Michelle) French and Anthony French of Youngstown and eight grandchildren, Ashley, John Paul, Paul, Johnathan, Michael and Jonah French, and Neila and Roman Sarkis.

His wife, the former Carol Ciccotelli, preceded him in death January 27, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents and by two brothers, Ken and Tom French.

Because of the threat caused by COVID-19, private family services were held for John at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Edward Noga.

John was laid to rest next to his wife in Lake Park Cemetery.

The French family will be celebrating John’s life with family and friends at a later date.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Patrick Church or to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, Ohio, in John’s memory.

