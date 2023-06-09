BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. “Jack” Prest, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023 with his loving family by his side.

Jack was born on December 18, 1951 in Youngstown, to his loving parents, the late John and Martha (Millich) Prest.



Jack graduated from YSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

After graduation, he worked for the JC Penney Company for 17 years where he met his wife, Jennifer. He then worked for the Hearn Paper Company as President/Vice President for ten years until he retired in 2017.

Jack was an avid golfer and loved taking walks in Mill Creek Park with his wife and their dog, Snoopy. He was also an active member of the Youngstown Lion’s Club – one of his proudest accomplishments. It was there that he had several friends whom he spent countless hours with donating his time to help those in need in the community. One of his favorite things to do with the Lion’s Club was to pick up eyeglasses and deliver them to other Lion’s Clubs to donate to those in need. Jack religiously watched the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes at home and with friends and family when he was not traveling with his wife and friends to several wineries throughout NE Ohio.



Jack found the love of his life when he married Jennifer Wilson on October 18, 1986 and together they had their son, Josh Prest, who resides in Cleveland. He is also survived by his sister, Marsha (Jim) Morgan of North Lima and his brother, Corky (Mary) Prest of Youngstown. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him, especially by his family and friends who cherished him dearly.



A visitation will take place from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home – Boardman-Canfield Chapel located at 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive in Canfield, Ohio. Another visitation will take place at the same location on Friday, June 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service starting at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Youngstown Lion’s Club Sight-Saving Fund, P.O. Box 1262, Youngstown, OH 44501.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and thanks to the wonderful staff at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana who took care of Jack for the last four months.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.