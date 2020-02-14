John K. “Jack” Milliken, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John K. “Jack” Milliken, 79, passed away Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020, at Masternick Memorial.

He was born October 14, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Anna Rea Milliken.

He graduated from South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Jack was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Korea.

In 2008, Jack retired from Roth Brothers in residential services after 14 years.

He was a member of the Struthers VFW Post No. 3538 and Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society.

Jack also played softball for Mahoning Valley Slow Pitch for 24 years and was an avid golfer, where he played in leagues at Bedford Trails. Jack also worked at Bedford Trails from 2011 to 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Biroschak Milliken, whom he married April 27, 1968; his daughter, Kellie Milliken of Struthers; a son, Daniel Milliken of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Brittany Chamberlain, Brandon Chamberlain, Emily Shaw and Destanne Warren and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and MadiLyn Jones.

Family and friends may call 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, Ohio 44436, where a 2:00 p.m. service will follow at the church.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.