YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Joseph “Joe” Wess, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 25, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on December 2, 1951, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of Louis T. and Mary Dolores Plummer Wess.

With an illustrious career spanning over 37 years, Joe served as a patrol officer for the Youngstown Police Department. His unwavering commitment and selflessness in the line of duty made him a highly respected member of the police force. Joe’s dedication to protecting and serving the community will be remembered and cherished by all those whose lives he touched.

Joe also proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he further exemplified his unwavering sense of duty and honor.

Outside of work, Joe led an active and fulfilling life. He was a member of F.O.P #28, DAV Chapter 2 in Austintown and Ohio Police and Fire Retirees — organizations that allowed him to stay connected with fellow law enforcement professionals even after retirement.

In his leisure time, Joe found solace in gardening and restoring various items. These hobbies brought him joy while showcasing his creativity and craftsmanship. Above all else, Joe adored his beloved granddaughter, Allison.

Joe is survived by his wife, Florence Soloman Wess, whom he married on April 28, 1979; daughters, Julie Wess (Andrew Kohl) of Erie, Pennsylvania and Jennifer (Jonathon) Geramita of Boardman; son, John J. Wess, Jr., of Struthers; sisters, LouAnn (Ron) Tyndall of Surprise, Arizona and Joni (Matt) Gordon of Canfield; sister-in-law, Marie Wess Calzo of Struthers; brother, Greg Wess of Austintown; granddaughter, Allison Geramita and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Lyle and Gene Wess.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, located at 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive.

A Mass in celebration of John’s life will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2023, St. Christine Church.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.