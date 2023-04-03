NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Joseph “Skip” Fedigan, III, 84, passed away peacefully Friday evening, March 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born June 23, 1938, in Munhall, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John Joseph, Jr. and Florence Whitehouse Fedigan.

John graduated from Steel Valley High School in Munhall, Pennsylvania, and attended YSU.



He served his country in the Army Reserve.



He retired as a supervisor for the Forestry Division at Penn Power in New Castle.



John was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 433.



In his free time, he was an avid hunter traveling extensively on his endeavors to enjoy wildlife. In addition, he was a dedicated fisherman and trapper. He enjoyed antique trucks and spending time outdoors. Most importantly, he treasured spending time with his family and grandchildren and loved attending their activities and events.



John is survived by his companion, Brenda Yakubik of New Castle, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Stacey (Derek) Norris and Cristy (Scott) Smith both of Poland; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Sydney, Riley Jo, and Josey Norris, Katelyn, Matthew and Cassidy Smith. He is also survived by two nieces, Cindi Schmitzer and Kelly Fox, and nephew James Fedigan.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine M. Markstrom Fedigan, whom he married August 20, 1965, and passed away November 10, 2015; and a brother James Fedigan.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon, Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.



He will be laid to rest in SS. Phillip and James Cemetery in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



In lieu of flowers, material tribute may take the form of donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.