John “Jack” Powers, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John G. “Jack” Powers, 86, died peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Jack was born July 10, 1934, in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Mary Jane Buonpane Powers.

He was a 1953 graduate of Boardman High School and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard after graduation. Jack earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education from Youngstown State University.

Jack began his career at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and worked there for 20 years. Later, he worked in sales for The National Directory and The Red Book for 28 years until retiring.

He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 565.

Jack is survived by his wife, the former Gail A. Baldwin, whom he married December 1, 1957; two sons, John R. Powers of Boardman and Timothy P. Powers of Boardman; sister, Mary Jane Salpietra of Poland; stepbrothers, Ron (Sandra) McGowen of Boardman and Arthur (Betty) Powers of Florida; three grandchildren, Patrick Powers, Angela Powers and Jessica Powers and three great-grandchildren, Shane, Nathan and Gage.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 30 at the Good Hope Lutheran Church, followed by a funeral service at Noon.

He will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

