John “Jack” Hamilton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Hamilton, 92, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, with his four children by his side.

Jack was born November 14, 1928, in Youngstown, the son of Leslie C. and Lavinia Reynalt Hamilton.

He was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and a 1947 graduate of South High School, where he was a member of the Black Knights, who remained lifelong friends. He then attended Kent State before serving in the Navy during the Korean War.

After working in sales for more than 30 years for the Standard Slag Company, with people he would forever think of as his extended family, he retired and went on to work part time for the Daily Monument Company before finally settling into real retirement in his early 80s.

Jack loved to be around people and enjoyed dancing, golfing and bowling with friends in his younger days and more recently enjoyed his “chatterbox” breakfasts, his weekly lunches at Dickies and his bi-weekly poker games at Park Vista.

Jack was a member of the American Legion and the Saxon Club and was a lifetime member of the Elks.

He will be lovingly missed by his daughter, Jill (Patrick) Bresnahan of Boardman; three sons, Robert (Rosemary) Hamilton of Canfield, Tim Hamilton (Israel Oliveras) of New York and Jeff (Jennifer) Hamilton of Austintown; six grandchildren, Shannon (Troy) Leavery of Kent, Kelsey (Alex) Lipinsky of Columbus, Jennifer Bresnahan of New York, Jack Bresnahan of Columbus, Alec Hamilton of Austintown and Mya Hamilton of Austintown; four great-grandchildren, Sydnie and Ashlyn Leavery of Kent, Charlotte Lipinsky of Columbus and Cassie Smaldino of Austintown and the Mallory “kids” who loved him like a father.

Jack married Patricia Robinson on June 18, 1949 and she preceded him in death on September 20, 1970.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Jack was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Wire (Wayne) and Charlotte Rafferty (Paul); his companion of 18 years, Dorothy Burke and his grandson, Andrew Hamilton.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at Noon, Friday, June 25, 2021, at First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s name to the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.