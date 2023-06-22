POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” H. Thomas, 88, formerly of Ellsworth Township, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 16, 2023, at his daughter, Jennifer’s home in Poland, where he resided since 2021.

Born in Youngstown, November 29, 1934, to Howard and Olga Bunetta Thomas, he married Carol Jean Krempasky, July 16, 1955.

Jack graduated from Chaney High School in 1952 and enlisted in the Navy. Following an honorable discharge, he attended Youngstown University and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Jack went on to teach in the Youngstown City School System for many years. He also owned and operated Modern Alloys Welding on North Meridian Road, later working as a welding specialist for General Motors Lordstown, retiring in 2000.

Jack enjoyed cooking for family and friends and was right at home in the kitchen. Growing his own berries every season, his wine-making expertise was legendary. Guests never left his house without a bottle of his homemade wine.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by wife, Carol Jean Thomas, May 12, 2023; his parents; sister, Jane Ann Thomas and son-in-law, Alex J. Shaffo.

Jack is survived by daughters, Jorgine Shaffo of Youngstown, Jennifer (Ed) Byers of Poland and Shelley (Steve) Larson of Fort Pierce, Florida; sons, Kevin (Delores) Thomas of Chicago, Illinos and Bryan (Michelle) Thomas of Tampa, Florida; sister, Arlene (Mike) Simechak of Alabama and brother, David (Barbara) Thomas of Arizona.

Also surviving are a niece and a nephew; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; his childhood best friend, Frank Crucian of Houston, Texas and close friend and neighbor, George (Rhonda) Scott of Ellsworth.

There are no services planned, as Jack, like wife Jean, chose to donate his body to medical science at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED).

“…..and if I should live to be the last leaf upon the tree in the spring,

Let them smile as I do now at the old forsaken bough where I cling.”

• Oliver Wendell Holmes – “The Last Leaf”

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.