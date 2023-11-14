STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” F. King IV, 54, passed away on November 12, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Born on April 17, 1969, in Youngstown.

Jack’s education began at South Range High School, where he excelled athletically as a football player.

Jack’s career as a Mahoning County Deputy Sheriff spanned over 25 years. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community.

He was also a talented bass guitar player who lent his musical talents to various local bands over 30 years. In addition to playing bass guitar, he pursued another passion by DJing events in the area.

Outside of work and music, Jack found solace in shared experiences with his loved ones. He cherished memories of working on cars alongside his father. Jack recently discovered a newfound passion for woodwork that allowed him to channel his creativity into creating beautiful pieces.

Described as an avid sportsman, Jack had several hobbies that brought him great joy throughout his life. He demonstrated incredible skill on the bowling alley lanes and even achieved near-perfection with scores of 299 and finally receiving his 300 ring. Darts provided another avenue for friendly competition. He also loved spending time on the golf course, and fishing.

In the hearts of his family and friends, Jack will forever be remembered as a beloved husband, father, son, uncle, and friend. He shared a beautiful life with his wife of 31 years, Colleen L. Claypoole King, whom he married on October 17, 1992. Jack was a proud father to his son, Jay F. King V (fiancee, Toni Cheshire) of Boardman and daughter, Jaime King of Struthers. He also leaves his mother, Charlotte Boyer King of Columbiana; aunt, Sarah Webb of Columbiana; uncles, Richard (Lori) Boyer of Salem and David (Martha) Boyer of York, PA and stepmother, Elaine King of Youngstown.

Jack’s extended family played an important role in his life too, leaving behind his sisters-in-law, Kathy Claypoole of Youngstown and Karen (Ralph) Kistler of Austitnown; niece, Jessica Kistler of Austintown and his close cousin, Billy Staaf of Canfield.

It would be remiss not to mention Jack’s beloved cat Toby “Meow Meow,” who provided him with unconditional love and companionship throughout the years.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, John F. King III; a nephew, Ralph Kistler and his in-laws, Charles and Arlene Claypoole.

Visitation services to honor Jack’s memory will be held on November 17, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Another visitation service will take place on November 18, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Midway Mennonite Church, 13376 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Columbiana, OH 44408. A funeral service will follow at

11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist them with funeral arrangements.

