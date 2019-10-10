John J. Thurik, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Thurik, Jr., 44, died unexpectedly Saturday, at his residence, October 5, 2019.

John was born July 2, 1975, in Youngstown, a son of John J. and Patricia (Campbell) Thurik, Sr.

He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to trade school after that.

John was an ASE certified mechanic for over 20 years and was a self-employed Auto Mechanic.

He was a member of the Greenford Christian Church Austintown, where he was just recently Baptized.

John had a heart of gold and would help out anyone that he could. He was known for making friends wherever he went. His smile and laugh were infectious. He loved spending time with his family, working on cars, listening to music, loved watching the Minions, enjoyed his Pepsi, golf and traveling. He loved to be silly and make people laugh.

John leaves his wife, Meagan (Przybylski), whom he married October 2, 2009; two sons, John (Lauren) Thurik III and Zachery Thurik; stepdaughter, Mikayla Przybylski; stepson, Danny (Caitria) Przybylski; two sisters, Diane (Walter) Bayley and Denise (Tim Bender) Thurik; many nieces, nephews, cousins and his faithful dog, Rosie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judith Aurelio.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Greenford Christian Church, Greenford, Ohio, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation box will be available to help with daily expenses.

Arrangements being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

