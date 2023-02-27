YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. John J. Buckley, Sr., returned to his creator on Friday, February 24, 2023, surrounded by those he loved.

He was born on January 21,1930, in Youngstown, the first son of the late Judge John and Rosalie Singler Buckley.

He graduated from Ursuline High School, class of 1948, was class president and a member of National Honor and National Mathematics Honor Societies. Dr. Buckley was co-captain of the 1947 City Championship football team and was selected on the All-City, All-County and All-Star teams. He was selected for the Ursuline Alumnus of the year and football hall of fame. Dr. Buckley attended the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, on a Navy scholarship that he won in a nationwide competition. He graduated with a double major in pre-med and naval science in 1952 and was cum laude.

As a line officer, Buckley served three years of operations at sea with the Atlantic Sixth Fleet, departing the Navy in 1955 as a first Lieutenant and operations officer for division 81 of four sea-going minesweepers.

He married his high school sweetheart, Miss Anne Finnerty on April 24, 1954. He then completed four years of medical school at The Ohio State University and was selected as a member of the Alpha Omega National Honor Medical Society.

Dr. Buckley completed his internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in 1963.

Anne survived eight years of medical training with four small children at her side.

During his years on staff, he served as chief of the OB\Gyn Department and also President of Staff. Dr. Buckley delivered over 10,000 Youngstown babies. He was elected the ”Best of the Best” gynecologist in the 2020 Vindicator poll. He co-founded the Right to Life Chapter of Youngstown which he spent many a night speaking for the speechless.

He also taught Pre-Cana for over 20 years to young, engaged couples and published his book based on that subject.

His love of medicine kept him at work for some 62 years with no desire to retire ever. Dr. Buckley continued to serve the Navy as medical officer for the Youngstown unit of active reservists. He was voted Professor of the Year on a number of occasions and elected Distinguished Physician of the Year by the county medical society. He and Anne supported several African children to adulthood and funded an Ursuline scholarship for students in need.

Not to be forgotten is his beloved dog, Elkie, the trips with the “gang” and their friends to Notre Dame games, Peek and Peak ski trips, Bethany Beach summer fun and Grandpa’s week for each child. Dr. Buckley so loved his faith, family, country and his profession.

He enjoyed painting, photography, poetry and participated in the Peace Race until age 90.

Dr. Buckley is survived by his son, Dr. John (Margaret) Buckley, Jr., Colleen (Timothy) Glaab, Mollie (Philip) Sekola and son-in-law, Robert Vanes; his 13 grandchildren, Dr. Kaila (Tim ESQ) Hackett, John V. (Amanda) Buckley, Meghan Buckley, Major Dan (Mindy) Vanes, Colleen (David) Lepley, Dr. Michael (Andreia) Vanes, Dr. Jonathan (Dr. Danielle) Glaab, Erin ( Bryan) Smith, Kelly(Kevin) Patterson, Sean (Sarella) Sekola, Colin, Caroline and Katie Sekola; great-grandchildren, John Buckley VI, Henry and Holden Vanes, Benjamin and Harrison Smith, Roark Glaab and Siena Sekola and his brother Dr. Charles (Margaret) Buckley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anne on September 27, 2021; his daughter, Joy Vanes and his sister, Mary Kay D’Isa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Dr. Buckley to the Beatitude House for homeless women and children at 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 4404 or to St. Edward’s Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown and from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at St. Edward Church, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon, officiated by the Very Rev. Msgr. Robert Siffrin.

Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown, where military honors will be held.

