POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Isabella, Jr., 85, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was born September 3, 1936, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Josephine Ferrante Isabella, Sr.

John was a 1955 graduate of East High School, where he lettered in baseball and football.

He served his country and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force.

John retired from the Poland post office after 34 years.

He was an avid all Ohio sports fan, always rooting for the Browns and Buckeyes. He also loved to cook, especially for family gatherings.

John is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Pasquale Isabella, whom he married September 5, 1959; three children, Therese Isabella of Poland, John (Debra) Isabella III of Struthers and Angela (Darius Markham) Isabella of Irwin, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

John was also preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.

Private family services were held.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org or Shriners Hospital for Children, starlight.org.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Isabella, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.