HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Shramo, 66, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic.



He was born April 4, 1956 in Youngstown, son of John and Carolyne Pusser Shramo.



John was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School and received a Bachelors Degree from Youngstown State University.

He enjoyed traveling, art, antiques and music.



John is survived by his father, John Shramo, of Lake Milton; his brother, Andy Shramo of Lake Milton; sister, Christine (David) Tucker of Lake Orion, Michigan nieces and nephews, Nicole (Daniel) Friedberg, Evan Tucker, Brianna Tucker and Michaela Tucker and two great-nephews, Henry and Bernard Friedberg.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyne Shramo and brother, Tim Shramo.



Family and friends may call Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.