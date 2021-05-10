John Guza, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Guza, 75, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Hospice House.

John was born March 10, 1946, in Jovsa, Slovakia, to the late George and Rozalia Knoblikova Guza.

John and his wife, Maria, came to the United States on December 11, 1983. He became a United States citizen on October 13, 1989.

John’s first job in America was with Poling & Bacon. He then went on to work for the Mahoning County Engineer’s office, for over 25 years.

John enjoyed playing sports throughout his life; his favorite sport was soccer. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially soccer and hockey.

He is survived by his wife, the former Maria Zigmundova, whom he married July 25, 1981; his son, John (Patricia) Guza; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Carolina and John and his first cousin, Milka Ferikova and family.

A Mass was held at the Franciscan Friars Shrine of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted, Youngstown.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.